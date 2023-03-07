The next few weeks until the end of the current season will pass by in the blink of an eye, and then all of European football’s top clubs will be jostling for position in contract negotiations, with AC Milan potentially looking to raid Newcastle whether or not the Magpies get into the Champions League or not.

Eddie Howe has got his squad playing wonderfully well for the majority of games, with a slight recent dip in form the only blot on their copybook.

Of course, like any other club, the north east giants will want to improve, and that is likely to require an evolution of the squad rather than a revolution.

One player that could be surplus to requirements is the exciting Allan Saint-Maximin.

HITC suggest that the player could be deemed as one that they could afford to let leave as they look to progress further under Howe, and TuttomercatoWeb, cited by HITC, say that Italian giants AC Milan will look to acquire his services if they sell front man, Rafael Leao, rated in the region of £130m.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Jude Bellingham’s social media post hints at Liverpool being his next playing destination Darren Bent urges super manager to turn down West Ham job “A captain in waiting” – Man United legend names his next captain for Ten Hag’s team

With Saint-Maximin long since a fan favourite at St. James’ Park, the backlash could be extensive unless the Magpies are able to bring in some big names in his stead.

Time will ultimately tell whether this merry go round turns apace or stops before it even gets started.