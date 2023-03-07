Arsenal and Chelsea both chased Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in January in order to strenghten their midfields but come the summer, both London clubs will pursue their number one target for the role.

Many top midfielders are expected to be available in the summer and one of them will be West Ham’s Declan Rice. According to Ben Jacobs, the England international is the top tatget of both Arsenal and Chelsea heading into the summer window, with the Gunners currently leading the race.

Both London clubs expect Rice to be available for around £75m-£85m, and whoever does miss out on the Hammers star could then move for Caicedo – although Jacobs states that if Brighton qualify for Europe, the Ecuador international might stay.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs stated about the race for Rice and Caicedo:

“So there are a few variables here to consider. Firstly, if Brighton do make Europe Caicedo could yet decide to put a transfer on ice. Then the two suitors from January, Arsenal and Chelsea, both want Rice ahead of Caicedo. The Gunners are arguably favourites for the West Ham midfielder, who has spoken glowingly about Mikel Arteta and would prefer to stay in London.

“As I have said many times, Rice will have plenty of suitors and although David Moyes claims he should be worth more than Enzo Fernandez’s British-record fee (£107m), a price tag of £75-80m is what suitors think feasible, especially with West Ham resigned to losing Rice. It’s not to say clubs wouldn’t consider Rice and Caicedo, or whoever misses out on Rice won’t go for Caicedo instead. But there won’t be the same scramble due to other targets available and far more time in the window.”