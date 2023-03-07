Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been one of Europe’s most prolific strikers this season and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato, Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keen on signing the striker but they will have to shell out a fee of around €150 million for him.

Meanwhile, Venerato adds that Arsenal are currently favourites to sign the Nigerian striker.

He said (h/t Tutto Napoli): “For now, the big clubs only speak with the entourage of the striker. Paris Saint-Germain boast dated relationships with De Laurentiis. After the deals for Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Fabian Ruiz, it could be Osimhen’s turn, protégé of Campos and Gaiter (at Lille). “The Premier League remains, Arsenal favourite, Manchester United-Chelsea duel. High bar for the price tag. The far-sighted De Laurentiis is asking for €150m for his star player.”

The Gunners certainly need more depth in their attack but it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend €150 million on a new striker, especially with Gabriel Jesus at the club.

Mikel Arteta should look to bring in someone who can be the understudy to the Brazilian and be happy with the role of a squad player.

Osimhen will want to play regularly and it is highly unlikely that Jesus will be happy to sit on the bench.

The Napoli striker has been in outstanding form this season scoring 21 goals across all competitions. He is expected to guide Napoli to the Scudetto this season and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit can succeed in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Osimhen has certainly proven his quality in the Italian league as well as in European competitions so far.

While the €150m asking price seems quite steep, the talented young striker has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.