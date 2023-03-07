Premier League duo both keen to sign £30m-rated Arsenal star this summer

Aston Villa are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of £30million-rated Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney this summer.

The Scotland international has worked his way on to Villa’s list of targets, according to Football Insider, while he’s also been linked with Newcastle United by the Telegraph.

Tierney initially looked a hugely promising talent when he joined Arsenal from Celtic a few years ago, but he’s no longer first choice in Mikel Arteta’s line up following last summer’s move to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

One imagines a fine player like Tierney will want to be playing regularly, however, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do allow him to leave for another club in the Premier League.

Both Villa and Newcastle want new left-backs this summer, according to the sources mentioned above, and Tierney could be ideal if he is available.

The 25-year-old surely still has it in him to have a strong career at this level, even if it hasn’t quite worked out for him at the Emirates Stadium.