Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to England last summer but the player insisted on staying at the Spanish club.

The Dutch international has been an important player for Xavi Hernandez this season and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on him in the summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are now keen on signing the player and they are planning to launch an offer of around €80 million for him.

Graham Potter wants to bring in midfield reinforcements and the Dutch international midfielder would be a superb acquisition.

De Jong is undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders around Europe right now and he would be a massive upgrade on players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher.

The Dutchman could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.

The Blues are unlikely to be the only club looking to sign him if he is made available and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition and sign the player eventually.

The 25-year-old was quite content at the Spanish club last summer and it remains to be seen whether shell she can convince him to move to the Premier League this time around.

Premier League rivals Manchester United tried to sign the player at the start of the season and it wouldn’t be surprising if Erik ten Hag tried to sign his former player once again.