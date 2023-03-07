Exclusive: Chelsea transfer chief is a big fan of star who’s spoken to Erling Haaland about life in England

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell is a big fan of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, who has spoken to his old teammate Erling Haaland about life in England.

The pair were together at Red Bull Salzburg, and one imagines there’s every chance that Szoboszlai’s talent will soon mean he also earns himself a move to a big Premier League club.

According to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive weekly column for CaughtOffside, Chelsea chief Vivell is an admirer of the Hungary international, though it’s not immediately clear where he fits in Graham Potter’s squad.

The Blues only recently signed Mykhaylo Mudryk for big money, while promising youngster Noni Madueke also joined in January, so there probably isn’t room for Szoboszlai right now.

Chelsea will likely prioritise other areas for the summer, but it is interesting to note that Vivell likes Szoboszlai, which could mean this is one to keep an eye on in the future.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has been periodically linked with a variety of top Premier League clubs. Chelsea are the latest,” Jacobs said. “And it’s true they have sent scouts to watch him. Chelsea’s technical director Christopher Vivell is a big fan and knows him well from his own time at Leipzig.

“There’s no guarantee Leipzig will sell this summer unless the release clause is triggered. Szoboszlai is contracted until 2026.

“Chelsea also have to work out where he fits. Fortunately, Szoboszlai is extremely versatile. But adding a playmaker or attacking midfielder isn’t exactly Chelsea’s top priority given how many options they have in this area. And the fact Szoboszlai can play left-wing doesn’t help either given Mykhaylo Mudryk only just arrived in January and Raheem Sterling is committed to Chelsea and deemed very important to the project.

“Chelsea really need a defensive midfielder and some outgoings first before they strengthen further up the field.

“Atletico Madrid have also looked at Szoboszlai (and held an interest dating back to his Salzburg days) as have Newcastle, who would still like to strengthen their midfield and are exploring lots of options.

“I am told Szoboszlai has spoken in some detail about life in England to his close friend Erling Haaland, who he was at Salzburg with. They FaceTime still.”