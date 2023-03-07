Bjorn Meijer, a teammate of Noa Lang’s at Club Brugge, tells Voetbal Belgie that the Dutch international is “ready for the next step” as Premier League clubs Leeds United, Everton, and West Ham pursue the player.

Leeds have been a long admirers of speedy attacker and had three offers rejected last summer. Now Victor Orta is ready to pull the trigger once again and secure the services of the 23-year-old.

“Noa Lang is ready for the next step,” Meijer admits. “I would understand if many clubs are interested in him. He made it through after a difficult summer. That deserves a compliment.

“I would miss him on the left wing.” – said Meijer.

The 23-year-old has already scored 28 goals in 88 appearances in Jupiler League for Club Brugge.

“Noa has a transfer in mind, yes. He wants to take a step forward,” explains Nourdin Boukhari, Lang’s step-father and the former Morocco international.

“And that has to happen this summer. If he continues at this level, it will definitely come to fruition.”