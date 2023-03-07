Darren Bent urges super manager to turn down West Ham job

The walls are closing in fast on David Moyes, and if the West Ham manager can’t turn things around quickly, it wouldn’t even be a surprise to see a caretaker manager appointed until the end of the season in the hope of keeping the Hammers up.

Whether they drop down into the Championship or manage to keep their heads above water for another year in the Premier League, it does appear that we are watching the end of the Scot’s reign at the London Stadium.

The 2022/23 campaign has been incredibly disappointing for the east Londoners, and, ultimately, it’s the manager that carries the can for poor performances and form.

Assuming the axe falls at some point, there’s likely to be no shortage of takers for the job, for West Ham remain a storied and relevant football club with a proud history.

Part of that history includes bringing through current Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick, who is working wonders on Teeside at present, getting his club up into the play offs and just four points from automatic promotion at this stage.

With Middlesbrough playing the beautiful attacking football that West Ham and Carrick himself were known for, it’s understandable why he’s being linked with the manager’s job if Moyes departs.

However, speaking on talkSPORT cited by HITC, pundit Darren Bent believes that the Geordie should stay exactly where he is.

“I think if you had the option, (I would pick) Michael Carrick all day long,” he said.

“Middlesbrough are absolutely flying. (If I were him) I am sticking with Middlesbrough.”