Erik ten Hag particularly disappointed with three Man Utd players after Liverpool mauling

Manchester United suffered a 7-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and manager Erik ten Hag was understandably disappointed with the performance of some of his players.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Manchester United manager was particularly disappointed with three players and they could be sold at the end of the season.

Brazilian winger Antony was signed for a fee of around £85 million during the summer transfer window but he has failed to make his mark in English football so far.

Antony struggled to influence the game against Liverpool in the attacking half and he lacked the effort when it came to helping out his teammates defensively as well.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Fred put on a disappointing display in the middle of the park and the Liverpool players managed to bypass him with ease.

There is no doubt that Manchester United will have to bring in upgrades in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag is willing to part ways with the Brazilian.

Finally, Diogo Dalot’s performance did not impress the Manchester United manager either.

The 23-year-old lacked defensive discipline and Liverpool created a number of opportunities from his side of the defence. It was his poor positioning that allowed Liverpool to open the scoring.

It would be quite harsh if the Manchester United manager decided to sell all three players at the end of the season. Antony and Dalot remain top-quality talents despite a poor showing and Manchester United will have to be more patient with them.