Exclusive: Eden Hazard’s demands revealed as he looks set for transfer away from Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard looks set to discuss a move away from the club in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the key thing for Hazard will be moving somewhere where he can play regularly and feel important, following what has been a hugely underwhelming and difficult spell at the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international was a world class player at Chelsea, and largely had the team built around him, but his spell in Madrid couldn’t have been more different.

It’s not yet clear who will show an interest in Hazard this summer after his recent decline and problems with injuries, but Romano has made it clear that the 32-year-old’s priority is to be a key player at his next club, rather than fixating on what league or country he moves to.

It seems talks will take place soon to decide Hazard’s future, but it’s not looking likely that he’ll stay at Real unless there’s a change in manager.

“Talks will take place in the next weeks between Real Madrid and Eden Hazard’s camp — his last appearance in La Liga was on September 11. The feeling internally is for Hazard to leave the club in the summer, in case of good bid/opportunity,” Romano said.

“It’s likely that only a managerial change can change the situation of Hazard, because at the moment the idea is clear for him to be on the market.

“Wherever it will be, I’m sure Hazard wants to play. He wants to be a regular starter, find good game time, be part of the starting XI. This is crucial for him, more than what league or country he is in. There will be a meeting with Real Madrid to discuss his future soon.

“It’s an important summer for Real Madrid, but this will be decided once manager situation will be clear. Now they are 100% focused on the current season, this is how Real Madrid work.”