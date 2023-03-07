Leicester City are looking set for a busy summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside.

The Foxes are enduring a difficult season as they hover just above the relegation zone, and it’s clear they will need to make some changes, with Romano noting that they could lose star duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in the summer.

Romano is therefore expecting it to be a busy window for Leicester, while he also provided an update on the job safety of manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irish tactician has long been highly regarded in the game, and he has mostly done very well in his stint at the King Power Stadium, notably winning the FA Cup final in the 2020/21 season.

This term, however, things haven’t gone to plan, and it might be worth LCFC thinking about making a change in the near future.

For the time being, though, Romano has suggested there’s been no change on that front.

“There is no news yet on Brendan Rodgers’ future at Leicester City, we will see in the next weeks,” Romano said.

“For sure they have to refresh the midfield in the summer as Youri Tielemans is expected to leave on a free transfer and James Maddison is attracting lot of interest. I expect a busy window for Leicester.”