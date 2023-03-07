Newcastle United considering transfer move for in-form Arsenal attacker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a summer transfer window move for highly-rated young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old has had a superb season on loan with Reims in Ligue 1, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him either return to the Arsenal first-team in the summer, or move elsewhere.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his column last week, French football expert Jonathan Johnson mentioned Premier League interest in Balogun, and now journalist Steve Kay has another update, saying he’s an option for Newcastle.

See his tweet below as he claims Newcastle are considering making a bid for Balogun this summer…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea transfer chief is a big fan of star who’s spoken to Erling Haaland about life in England
Exclusive: Club hierarchy not happy with manager’s Lionel Messi transfer comments
Leeds’ January signing didn’t want move to Elland Road

Balogun could be a good fit for what Newcastle are trying to build, with Eddie Howe tending to favour young players, and with upgrades probably needed in attack after a dry spell from Callum Wilson.

It remains to be seen if Balogun would be prepared to move to St James’ Park or to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, but this certainly seems like it’ll be an interesting transfer saga to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

More Stories Eddie Howe Folarin Balogun Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.