Newcastle United are reportedly considering a summer transfer window move for highly-rated young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old has had a superb season on loan with Reims in Ligue 1, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him either return to the Arsenal first-team in the summer, or move elsewhere.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his column last week, French football expert Jonathan Johnson mentioned Premier League interest in Balogun, and now journalist Steve Kay has another update, saying he’s an option for Newcastle.

See his tweet below as he claims Newcastle are considering making a bid for Balogun this summer…

Newcastle United are considering making a bid for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer. The Gunners forward who is currently on loan at Reims, has scored 15 goals in 25 games in #Ligue1UberEats this season. #AFC #COYG ?? #NUFC #ToonArmy ?? pic.twitter.com/mAjPcycRag — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) March 7, 2023

Balogun could be a good fit for what Newcastle are trying to build, with Eddie Howe tending to favour young players, and with upgrades probably needed in attack after a dry spell from Callum Wilson.

It remains to be seen if Balogun would be prepared to move to St James’ Park or to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, but this certainly seems like it’ll be an interesting transfer saga to watch in the weeks and months ahead.