When Mo Salah put Liverpool 6-0 ahead against Manchester United on Sunday, the whole of Anfield erupted, and as the Egyptian King took the congratulations of his team-mates, Virgil van Dijk could scarcely believe the standard of Salah’s performance.

He’d already scored one and assisted another, and he still had time to provide another assist for Roberto Firmino to round off the rout.

The Dutchman’s reaction as a bare-chested Salah laps up the acclaim is just fantastic.