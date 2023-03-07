Club ready to bid €110m for Man United transfer target Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane reportedly looks to be facing an uncertain future ahead of this summer, and it looks like Bayern Munich are now prepared to step up their interest in him.

The England international has been linked with Manchester United by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but there’s now been another update on his future.

Kane is supposedly set to be targeted by Bayern, with Todo Fichajes claiming that the Bavarian giants could offer as much as €110million to try to bring the 29-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

It remains to be seen if a move abroad would be Kane’s preference, however, as he’ll surely want to try to overtake Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

Man Utd could surely offer him that opportunity, and with the club looking like heading in the right direction under Erik ten Hag, it could also finally give Kane the silverware he’s missed out on for his entire career so far.

Bayern are probably a better bet in terms of winning league titles, though, whilst also being genuine contenders for the Champions League in most years.