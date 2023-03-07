Jamie Carragher admits he is worried about Newcastle star

As we approach the business end of the season, Eddie Howe will surely be delighted at how his Newcastle side have progressed during the 2022/23 campaign, however, there’s one of his players that Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher remains concerned about.

The result against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup aside, the Magpies can’t be displeased with how things have gone under the former Bournemouth man’s stewardship.

His brand of exciting attacking play is reminiscent of Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers from back in the 1990s, and it’s easy to forget that not so long ago the Toon Army were being ‘treated’ to Steve Bruce’s appalling and unimaginative style.

There’s still work to do of course if it’s to become a successful campaign for the club, and to that end, Carragher’s worry over one underperforming star should sound the alarm bells on Tyneside.

Callum Wilson is a typical Newcastle No.9 who likes to put himself about a bit and who generally delivers on the big stage.

However, the England international has gone off the boil of late, and that’s something alarming to Carragher.

?? “I wouldn’t be writing them off at all, I still think they’re still in the race.”@Carra23 says he still thinks Newcastle are still in with a good chance of making top four. pic.twitter.com/b9rof8cxpU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2023

“Callum Wilson just doesn’t seem the same player since he’s came back from the World Cup,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

“[…] They’re (Wilson and Isak) are going to need to find some goals to make the difference, but I would not be writing them off, I still think they’re well in the race.”

Howe will certainly need his marksman to find the target over the next few weeks, as Newcastle look to finish in the Champions League positions and bring Champions League football back to St. James’ Park.