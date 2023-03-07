Photo: Jude Bellingham’s social media post hints at Liverpool being his next playing destination

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is surely going to be one of the hottest transfer properties this summer, with it thought that a number of Premier League sides, including Liverpool, are interested in his services.

Jurgen Klopp’s old employers have developed some of the world’s best players over the past few years, a number of which have ended up in the English top-flight. For Bellingham, should he decide to leave, it would simply be a case of returning home.

Many fans appear to have interpreted one of his social media posts to be a nod to Liverpool too.

Not long after the Reds had demolished Man United 7-0, the youngster posted an Instagram story of him as a child with his father.

It didn’t escape anyone’s attention that he happened to be wearing a top with the number seven on either.

