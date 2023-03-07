Latest developments in Jude Bellingham race could be bad news for Liverpool

Jude Bellingham is set to make a big-money switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer as several clubs target the 19-year-old superstar.

Liverpool have long been tipped as the favourites for the midfielder but they face tough competition from Real Madrid and Man City, the Reds’ current situation regarding Champions League qualification could also play a big factor in where Bellingham ends up as that is not guaranteed for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Real Madrid will be confident of landing the Dortmund star in the summer and have started making moves in order to make that happen.

According to Foot Mercato, Real’s director of international football, Juni Calafat, is meeting Bellingham’s father at a London hotel tonight in the build-up to the German club’s clash with Chelsea tonight in the Champions League.

Calafat’s role is to recruit young players globally for the La Liga giants, and Bellingham, one of the world’s most coveted starlets, could be his current assignment. A meeting between both parties is said to happen at the Chelsea Harbour hotel in London, where Calafat is presenting Real’s project for the Dortmund superstar.

Liverpool fans will not want to hear about this development but it is just part of the process as there is still a long way to go in the race for Bellingham.