Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Chelsea defender Levi Colwill who is currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old centre-back has impressed with the Seagulls and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to make a move for him at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are also monitoring the 20-year-old defender ahead of a potential summer move.

Liverpool need to add more depth to their defence, especially after the decline of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this season. The two players have looked quite mediocre and Jurgen Klopp will need to bring in an upgrade. Colwill could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for them.

It is a similar situation with Arsenal who need to add more depth and quality to their defence. Colwill could prove to be a more reliable option compared to the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes next season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to let go of a prized young prospect like him, especially to their rivals.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly have failed to impress this season and the Blues need defensive reinforcements. Colwill could be an important first-team player for them next season and letting him leave could prove to be a mistake.

Meanwhile, the talented young defender will be hoping to continue to play regularly and it remains to be seen whether clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal can offer him the opportunities he needs to continue his development.