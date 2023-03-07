“I didn’t think he had this” – Carragher raves about “world class” Liverpool star in brilliant analysis

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits he was surprised at the tremendous pace Cody Gakpo showed as he ran the length of the pitch to get on the end of Mohamed Salah’s pass and score the third goal against Manchester United at the weekend.

Gakpo had been a little slow to get going at Anfield since his transfer from PSV in January, but he was terrific in the 7-0 victory over Man Utd, scoring twice and generally showing plenty of ability up front.

Carragher loved Gakpo’s play for the third goal as he showed composure to pick Salah out with the pass first of all, and then a burst of pace that Carragher didn’t think he had as he kept up with play and got into the box to score.

See below for this great in-depth analysis from ex-Red Carragher, who also highlights how United got it wrong in how they dealt with the Dutch forward…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool look like they have a new star on their hands, while there was also plenty to be optimistic about from summer signing Darwin Nunez, who also got a brace against the Red Devils.