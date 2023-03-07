Video: Liverpool fans with brilliant new Darwin Nunez chant

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans have brought out a brilliant new chant for Darwin Nunez to the tune of ‘Hound Dog’ by Elvis Presley.

Watch below as this new song erupts in a pub as Reds supporters enjoy the Uruguay international’s superb performance in the 7-0 win over Manchester United…

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica in the summer, and he finally seems to be getting into his stride after initially getting off to a bit of a slow start in English football.

The 23-year-old is currently on a run of four goals and one assist in his last five games in all competitions.

