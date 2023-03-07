Video: Liverpool fans will love Emre Can talking about the 7-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool fans will love this clip of their former player Emre Can discussing the 7-0 win over Manchester United.

It’s clear that the Germany international, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund, still cares a lot about his former club as he had a huge smile on his face when asked about the score-line…

Can was a key player for Liverpool for a number of years before leaving to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old later moved to Dortmund after an initial loan with the Bundesliga giants, who are in England tonight to take on Chelsea in the Champions League.

