Liverpool fans will love this clip of their former player Emre Can discussing the 7-0 win over Manchester United.
It’s clear that the Germany international, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund, still cares a lot about his former club as he had a huge smile on his face when asked about the score-line…
?? “It’s amazing when I see the result, of course I’m always looking at Liverpool. It’s special to win against Manchester United 7-0. It’s amazing.”
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says he didn’t catch the game but says it was a special game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GNh6rQF40q
Can was a key player for Liverpool for a number of years before leaving to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.
The 29-year-old later moved to Dortmund after an initial loan with the Bundesliga giants, who are in England tonight to take on Chelsea in the Champions League.