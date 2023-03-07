Liverpool star Harvey Elliott will have won himself a fair few fans for a lifetime with this cheeky wink at Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as he headed off the Anfield pitch at the weekend.

Elliott shone for the Reds in their memorable 7-0 thrashing of rivals Man Utd, and it seems he enjoyed this moment to rub it in as he went past Garnacho whilst being subbed off by Jurgen Klopp…

Okay. I now love Harvey Elliott pic.twitter.com/dIIBdVlWpy — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) March 6, 2023

Elliott is having a strong season for Liverpool, making great progress and showing what a prospect for the future he is, even if the team as a whole have not quite been at their best.