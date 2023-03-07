Exclusive: Liverpool ready to enter transfer race for Premier League star on one condition

Liverpool’s main target this summer is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but there are other targets being lined up to partner the England international in the Reds’ midfield next season.

The 19-year-old is expected to cost his pursuers over a €100m and therefore, it is unlikely Liverpool will spend that type of money again on another star for the middle of the park.

In the Premier League, Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo are targets for Jurgen Klopp, but the Merseyside club will only enter the race for the latter if the Seagulls lower their asking price.

In the January window, Brighton demanded £90m for the Ecuador international, a figure both Arsenal and Chelsea were unwilling to match but if that is lowered, Liverpool could make a move for the Premier League star in the summer.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Ben Jacobs stated about Liverpool’s Caicedo interest: “With Caicedo, keep an eye on Newcastle as well. Liverpool would need the price to drop from January to seriously consider entering the race. They have tracked Caicedo since his time at Independiente del Valle and now the agent situation is less complicated, they can’t be entirely discounted. Liverpool are looking at many midfielders, including Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. And their big push (in terms of desire and finances) will be for Jude Bellingham, where confidence remains despite heavy competition.”