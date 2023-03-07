Revealed: Four potential transfer destinations for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

There could be four options for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as he prepares to leave the Reds at the end of his contract this summer.

The Brazil international ultimately decided he wanted to play regularly and wasn’t sure he’d still be able to do that at Liverpool due to the growing list of new attacking players who’ve joined in recent times, according to Ben Jacobs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jacobs says it now looks like Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Al Nassr could be options for Firmino this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Firmino stays in Europe and continues to play at the high level or if he takes the payday at a club like Al Nassr, which could be tempting after all he’s achieved in a great career at Anfield.

LFC fans will no doubt be disappointed to see this fan-favourite leaving, but Jurgen Klopp’s squad is well-stocked with top attacking players like Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

“Liverpool wanted Firmino to extend, but he was intent on taking his time and highly appreciative of the fact Liverpool didn’t put pressure on him for an answer. It wasn’t an easy decision,” Jacobs wrote.

“My understanding is Firmino now sees the array of the forwards at the club and decided a new challenge is best because he has a strong appetite to be starting the majority of games.

“Al-Nassr are interested and are also looking at PSG’s Sergio Ramos, which shows the type of stars they want to bring in alongside Ronaldo. Inter are another club to watch. And there have been links with Galatasaray.”

He added: “I still think Firmino can go and join a big Champions League club. I am told Atletico Madrid is one to watch.”