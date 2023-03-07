Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hits back at surprise Manchester United story

Fabrizio Romano has denied claims that there are any problems with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been a star player for the Red Devils for some time now, and he’s also largely worn the captain’s armband this season due to Harry Maguire being out of favour.

Still, there was some criticism of Fernandes’ behaviour in the 7-0 defeat against Liverpool, and it’s led to speculation that he is no longer viewed as the ideal captain by his Man Utd teammates.

The Mail have claimed Fernandes could lose the armband as the other United players were unhappy with him, but Romano seems to have heard different.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano made it clear that Fernandes has always been appreciated inside Old Trafford, and that one game is unlikely to change that.

“There’s been a story about Bruno Fernandes angering some of his teammates with his behaviour against Liverpool, with some questioning if he’s the right choice to wear the captain’s armband. I’m not aware of this, honestly,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Bruno has always been super appreciated internally at Man United and I don’t think one game can change the reputation of a player who was lifting a trophy just ten days ago…

“I think he’s a true leader, it’s too easy to change opinion every week.”

It’s inevitable that a heavy defeat like the one at Anfield is going to lead to knee-jerk reactions from some quarters, but one imagines Erik ten Hag remains well aware of Fernandes’ quality as a leader, even if he perhaps let his emotions get the better of him in what was a hugely frustrating game for everyone associated with the club.