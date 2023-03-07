Erik ten Hag issues serious threat to Man United players after Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly gave a strong punishment and a serious threat to his players after the crushing 7-0 defeat away to Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils were absolutely humiliated in a way that they won’t be used to, with Liverpool running riot and ending up with an unacceptable score-line from a Man Utd point of view.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ten Hag dealt with his players with the seriousness this deserved, making them sit in silence and listen to the Liverpool celebrations, and threatening them with being dropped to the reserve team if anything like this happens again.

United have had a long list of games recently, and that might have taken it out of them a bit, but there can certainly be no excuse to concede so many goals in such a big game.

MUFC fans will surely be relieved to see that Ten Hag gave such a stern warning to his squad that will hopefully get the desired reaction from them.