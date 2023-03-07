Man United’s Weghorst digs himself a deeper hole over regrettable decision at Anfield

Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any worse for Manchester United, striker, Wout Weghorst, has come up with the most unbelievable excuse for a decision he made at Anfield and surely now regrets.

The towering centre-forward, just like his team-mates, had a match to forget against a rampant Liverpool side on Sunday afternoon.

To that end, it was no surprise when he was substituted after 58 minutes (per WhoScored).

In the aftermath of United’s 7-0 drubbing, the inquest has understandably been extensive, and for all of the Red Devils good work under Erik ten Hag, it was undone in that 90 minutes at Anfield.

Just when the visitors might be thinking that the result was yesterday’s news, footage emerged of Weghorst touching the This is Anfield sign that’s placed in the tunnel of Liverpool’s historic stadium.

Routinely patted by Liverpool players as they make their way out onto the pitch before the start of a game, it’s believed that such a ritual is a complete no go for visiting players.

Weghorst clearly didn’t get the brief as he did just that, and he felt compelled to take to social media to explain.

‘I just wanted to clarify the video that is doing the rounds. From the national team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game,’ he wrote on his Instagram story.

Frankly, he’s done more harm to his reputation than good after that explanation.

Picture courtesy of Wout Weghorst Instagram