Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has admitted he will look at his options in the upcoming summer transfer window, following interest from Manchester United last year.

The Red Devils hired Erik ten Hag as their manager, and subsequently raided Ajax two more times with the signings of Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

However, it’s also well known that Ten Hag also wanted to bring Timber with him to Man Utd, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside at the time.

The Netherlands international is a top young player who could surely make an impact at Old Trafford, while one imagines other big clubs might also start to show an interest in him soon.

As quoted by Romano, Timber now admits he’ll look at his options in the summer, as he seemingly won’t rule out becoming the latest star name to leave Ajax…

Jurrien Timber on his future: “Transfer? You never know what crosses your path. This summer I will look at my options and make a decision”. ?? #Ajax “I feel good at Ajax, that's important for now. Last summer there was interest, but I chose to stay at Ajax”, says via @ajaxlife. pic.twitter.com/X83mb3l1pj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2023

The Eredivisie giants are well known for cashing in on their best players, and it might be even harder to keep hold of someone like Timber after this challenging campaign.

Still, at the same time Ajax probably won’t be keen to sell to United again as they’ve done so much to strengthen Ten Hag at his new club.