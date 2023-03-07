Manchester United could submit lucrative offer for 27-yr-old World Cup finalist

Manchester United FC
Posted by

French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent when his contract with Juventus expires and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The player has revealed that there haven’t been any talks with the Italian club regarding renewal and he wants to join a club in the Champions league.

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United are keen on signing the 27-year-old and they could offer him a lucrative contract.

Manchester United tried to sign the French international last summer as well but failed to get the deal across the line.

The Red Devils will reportedly face competition from their crosstown rivals Manchester City who are eyeing up a move for the World Cup finalist as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

The French international is currently earning around £145,000-a-week at Juventus and Manchester United can offer him a substantially better contract because of their financial resources.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham eyeing up summer move for £100k-a-week Premier League star
Exclusive: Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target tipped to become most expensive player ever in his position
Liverpool and Arsenal keen on 20-year-old Premier League prodigy

Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Rabiot would certainly be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay next season. Apart from being an excellent passer, the Frenchman works hard defensively as well.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies next season and they need players like Rabiot. Signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer would prove to be a major bargain.

More Stories Adrien Rabiot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.