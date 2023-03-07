French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent when his contract with Juventus expires and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The player has revealed that there haven’t been any talks with the Italian club regarding renewal and he wants to join a club in the Champions league.

Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future". ?? #transfers "New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage". pic.twitter.com/7M5S1yOt5L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2023

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United are keen on signing the 27-year-old and they could offer him a lucrative contract.

Manchester United tried to sign the French international last summer as well but failed to get the deal across the line.

The Red Devils will reportedly face competition from their crosstown rivals Manchester City who are eyeing up a move for the World Cup finalist as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

The French international is currently earning around £145,000-a-week at Juventus and Manchester United can offer him a substantially better contract because of their financial resources.

Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Rabiot would certainly be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay next season. Apart from being an excellent passer, the Frenchman works hard defensively as well.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies next season and they need players like Rabiot. Signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer would prove to be a major bargain.