Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has stated that Casemiro had his worst game for the club in the defeat against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Brazil international has been superb for Man Utd since joining from Real Madrid in the summer, but he was uncharacteristically off his game in the 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

Evra believes this was Casemiro’s worst performance since moving to Old Trafford, and that it was one that Erik ten Hag’s side couldn’t afford as he’s too important to the team.

Watch below as Evra discusses the game with fellow United legend Rio Ferdinand on Vibe with Five on YouTube, suggesting that MUFC are already too reliant on Casemiro…

The pundits all agreed that fatigue was surely an issue as well for United, who have had so many games recently due to reaching the Carabao Cup final and still being in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Still, it’s clear that they’ll need Casemiro to do better if they are to remain as impressive as they have been in recent weeks.