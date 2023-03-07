Opinion: What does Champions League result do for Graham Potter and Chelsea’s season?

Finally, and not before time, we have lift off for the Graham Potter era at Chelsea.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has suffered throughout this entire campaign, but the result against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League has provided some light amidst the gloom.

A 2-0 win to overturn the Bundesliga outfit’s 1-0 first leg lead isn’t to be sniffed at either. He’s the first English manager since Harry Redknapp in 2010 to progress in a knockout tie in European football’s premier competition.

Harry and Potter… there’s a magical joke in there somewhere!

Graham Potter becomes the first English manager since 2010 to progress through a knockout tie in the #UCL ? pic.twitter.com/pdzkAcz2mZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2023

On the night, and under the most intense pressure, Potter got things spot on. Luck that had also previously deserted him was on his side.

A penalty that arguably should never have been given in the first place was then twice-taken because of encroachment. Just little things that always seemed to go against the club earlier in the season.

As his injured players start to return and the core of his team begin to gel, so we can see the impact that Potter is starting to have.

First time Chelsea have won two games in a row since mid-October. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 7, 2023

A shocking run of results – Tuesday saw the first time since mid-October 2022 that they’ve won two in a row – left many questioning Todd Boehly’s decision to stick with his manager.

Such a battling and positive performance to take the Blues into the quarter-finals should keep the naysayers at bay for a little longer.

It will re-energise everyone, provide plenty of positivity and belief about the place, and it can kick-start the job that Potter has been wanting to do ever since his appointment.