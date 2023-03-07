Photo: Barcelona to wear shirt with special sponsor for El Clasico

FC Barcelona
In just over a week’s time, FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid for the second league Clasico of the season, and they will do so wearing a special sponsor for the occasion.

When Joan Laporta signed a lucrative deal with Spotify to become the club’s main shirt and stadium sponsor, it was on the understanding that, occasionally, artists signed to the company would be able to have their album artwork or signature style displayed on the Blaugrana shirt, per Sport.

In the first Clasico of the season, the players wore Drake’s instantly recognisable owl on the shirt.

On this occasion, they will be wearing a shirt emblazoned with the title of artist, Rosalia’s new album ‘Motomami.’

