Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has not been able to agree on a new deal with the London club and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The player has less than 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can bring him to Anfield.

Mount has not been at his best this season but he is clearly one of Chelsea’s best players and his departure will certainly weaken the Blues next season.

Meanwhile, Tony Cascarino feels that the 24-year-old England international should join Newcastle United instead of moving to Liverpool.

Cascarino, the former Chelsea striker believes that Mount might struggle to start regularly at Liverpool and move from Newcastle would probably be a better option for him. It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old ends up eventually.

“I’m not quite sure where he’s going to play at Liverpool. Is he going to play at the top of a three behind the centre-forward whether that’s [Darwin] Nunez this season? He’s not going to play on the right because that’s for Salah, Diaz will come back, and he’s on the left.”

Newcastle are in need of quality midfield additions and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Mount at the end of the season.

Mount has proven himself in the Premier League he could prove to be a quality addition for Newcastle or Liverpool.