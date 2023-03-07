West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has had a disappointing season so far.

The 33-year-old is clearly not at his best and his form has been questionable throughout the season.

According to pundit Frank McAvennie, the 33-year-old Jamaican international is playing for a move away from West Ham.

Apparently, Antonio doesn’t want to play as a striker but he has been made to lead the line at West Ham.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are prepared to use him and his preferred role in the coming months.

“I think he’s playing to get away, but I think he’ll find it difficult when he goes somewhere else,” he told. “West Ham turned him into a striker and I don’t think he is a striker. But he’s came out and said a few things about the club, and you don’t do that. “I’ve got a wee bitter taste. If they’re annoyed sometimes they say things that they don’t really mean and Antonio is a bit like that, but I think he might go because they’re bringing in strikers. “Someone at West Ham should be scoring 20+ goals per year and he was getting injured a lot and blaming everyone else. It’s something you can’t do. You don’t know what’s coming around the corner and you can’t do that, you’ve got to take responsibility yourself. “The players have to take responsibility. Every single one of them. Hopefully he can score a few goals and get himself a move.”

West Ham need their key players to step up and guide them to safety this season

The Hammers are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they cannot afford to have players like Antonio putting on half-hearted performances.

Antonio has been a key player for the Hammers in the past and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best and help West Ham win the relegation battle.