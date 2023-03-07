Reliable German reporter states that Liverpool are interested in bringing €110m target to Anfield

This summer is set to be a big one for Liverpool as the Reds are expected to add firepower to their midfield and now, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that the Merseyside club are also interested in a €110m star.

That is RB Leipzig’s highly sought-after talent, Josko Gvardiol, who could be available in the summer ahead of his €110m release clause becoming active in the summer of 2024.

It could take a fee of around the same figure to lure him away from Leipzig in the summer as the Bundesliga outfit want him to stay. According to Plettenberg, there has been no negotiations with any club at present for the Croatia international but Liverpool are one of many clubs interested in the centre-back.

News #Gvardiol: As reported yesterday #LFC is interested! He’s on the list. It would be a great fitting. But I’ve been told that it’s not hot at this stage. No negotiations. Leipzig wants to keep him 100 %. Release clause in summer 2024 (!) is around €110m. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/hv1BUedPbI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 7, 2023

Gvardiol at the age of 21 is on the path to becoming one of the world’s best centre-backs and has proven on several big occasions just how good a player he is – the World Cup and EUROS being prime examples.

Liverpool will face competition from Man City and Chelsea for Gvardiol, and with the Reds needing to spend big on midfielders in the next window, that could see them run out of funds for the Leipzig centre-back.