Richard Keys doubles down on controversial Haaland and Nunez prediction

If there’s one thing that Richard Keys appears desperate to do it’s remain relevant, and his controversial opinion concerning Erling Harland and Darwin Nunez appears to have kept the broadcaster’s name front and centre.

There’s little doubt that both players are elite strikers, though it’s hard to argue against the former being on a different level to that of the Uruguayan.

Earlier in the season, Keys had mentioned that he felt Nunez could be a better player than the Norwegian, and rather than retract that statement, he’s doubled down on it in his personal blog.

“As Nunez grabbed two more my mind went back to an early season blog I wrote when I said I really fancied him as a player – and that he might be a better long term bet than Haaland,” he wrote.

“The way the Norwegian started the season made that call look a little foolish, but I’m beginning to wonder if I wasn’t right after all. And notice I said ‘long term.’”

Of course football is all about opinions, but where Keys is concerned one can’t help but thinking he’s just giving his, controversially, to get a rise out of everyone.

Cast aside from British broadcasting after being sacked by Sky Sports, the only way of being ‘heard’ by English audiences now is by using his blog as the outlet.

Nunez did stutter at the beginning of the current campaign and is coming into his own now.

However, Haaland’s rate of scoring has never really dipped though his career, and only the most fervent of Liverpool fans – and Keys of course – would suggest that Nunez will be the better player.