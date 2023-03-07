Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

According to a report from Football Insider, the London club are currently monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation at South hunter. Apparently, the midfielder could be on his way out of the club if Southampton are relegated to the Championship.

The player has been linked with Aston Villa as well and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure his services.

Antonio Conte needs to add more quality and depth to his midfield and the 28-year-old could prove to be a quality signing.

Ward-Prowse is at the peak of his career right now and he is ready to make a step up. The opportunity to join Tottenham could be an exciting option for the £100k-a-week player.

Tottenham need someone who can add creativity and goals from the midfield and the 28-year-old would certainly improve them. The Southampton midfielder has 8 goals across all competitions and he will add quality from set pieces as well.

The Southampton captain has scored 17 top-flight free kicks so far and he is closing in on David Beckham’s all-time record of 18 goals from free kicks.

Tottenham have been left struggling this season because of injuries to Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur. He needs to add more depth in order for Spurs to compete on all fronts next season and Ward-Prowse would be a smart acquisition.

The 28-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he will fancy his chances of making an immediate impact at Spurs.