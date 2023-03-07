Many Spurs players won’t miss Antonio Conte and manager uncertainty is hurting them in the transfer market

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future reportedly remains up in the air, but there are some players in the Spurs squad who would not be unhappy if he left in the summer.

The Italian tactician has seemingly divided opinion in the Tottenham squad, with The Athletic reporting that some players would not miss his intensity or his training sessions.

The report adds that the main thing Spurs players want is clarity, and that this situation is also affecting transfer targets, with some players unsure about joining the club when they don’t know what the coaching set-up will look like next season.

Conte has previously done fine work in spells in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, but he’s never quite looked the right fit for Tottenham.

Still, the former Blues boss did guide Spurs into the top four last season, and could do so again this year, so there might be some sense in backing him and trying to make this project work.

Overall, though, The Athletic suggest that the feeling is that Conte won’t be at the club next season, and if that’s what several of the players want, then maybe it is time to try something different.