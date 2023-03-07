Video: Chelsea’s Graham Potter admits he couldn’t watch penalty retake

The average football fan really can’t appreciate the immense pressure that managers are under these days, and Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, admitted that he couldn’t even bare to watch his side’s re-taken penalty against Borussia Dortmund.

It’s arguable that there should’ve even been a spot-kick given in the first place, given that the Dortmund defender had his back to the ball when it hit his arm.

Once Kai Havertz had missed, you had a sense that all the positivity would drain out of the stadium.

At that point Potter must’ve been wondering whether his luck would ever change, and fortunately for both him and Havertz, the penalty had to be retaken because of players encroaching.

Perhaps knowing that Chelsea’s entire season rested on that one moment, Potter refused to look, admitting afterwards that the reaction of the crowd would tell him all he needed to know.

"After the first one, I couldn't watch the second!" ? Graham Potter relives the stress of Chelsea's double-penalty moment in his post-match analysis… ? ?? @mrjakehumphrey | @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/NqVETE5emW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2023

