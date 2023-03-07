Video: Havertz slams home re-taken penalty after hugely controversial VAR decision

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chaos reigned at Stamford Bridge not long after the second half began, as a controversial VAR decision led to a penalty missed by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, only to be retaken and scored at the second attempt.

Ben Chilwell had attempted to deliver a cross into the box only for the ball to striker the Dortmund defender’s arm.

However, his back was turned so he can’t be said to have deliberately stopped the ball from going in.

Nevertheless, after a VAR delay the spot-kick was awarded. Havertz sent the keeper the wrong way but hit the post with his first effort, only to be redeemed thanks to players encroaching into the area.

He made no mistake second time around.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo.

