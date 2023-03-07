Video: Havertz slams home re-taken penalty after hugely controversial VAR decision

Chaos reigned at Stamford Bridge not long after the second half began, as a controversial VAR decision led to a penalty missed by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, only to be retaken and scored at the second attempt.

Ben Chilwell had attempted to deliver a cross into the box only for the ball to striker the Dortmund defender’s arm.

However, his back was turned so he can’t be said to have deliberately stopped the ball from going in.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: PSG confident on Messi deal, why Firmino is leaving Liverpool + what next for Brighton duo? – Ben Jacobs Video: Kai Havertz’s sensational disallowed goal vs Borussia Dortmund Video: Raheem Sterling thumps Chelsea into the lead in must win Champions League tie

Nevertheless, after a VAR delay the spot-kick was awarded. Havertz sent the keeper the wrong way but hit the post with his first effort, only to be redeemed thanks to players encroaching into the area.

He made no mistake second time around.

?????? time's a charm! Havertz gets given another shot from the spot and finishes to put Chelsea 2-1 in the lead! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/vmMzJO8OyM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2023

Kai Havertz gives Chelsea the lead on aggregate. ? Chelsea score twice in a game for the first time since December 27th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/YZavcnbCAy — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo.