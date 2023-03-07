Video: Highly-rated Man United target scores sensational goal and breaks record in Champions League clash

Benfica are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after finishing off Club Brugge with an emphatic 5-1 win in the second leg of their Last 16 clash.

The aggregate score was a whopping 7-1 as the Portuguese side’s incredible season continues and the goalscoring phenom that is Goncalo Ramos scored two for the Portuguese side on the night.

The Portugal international is a target for Man United heading into the summer and the 21-year-old has shown all season why Erik ten Hag wants him.

The Portuguese star’s brace was top quality and he became the youngest Benfica player to both score and assist in a single Champions League game in the 21st century, according to OPTA.

Both the assist and goal can be seen below.

That is mesmerizing ? The feet from Rafa Silva ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/nlfjTqmGtR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2023

???? Gonçalo Ramos ?

De verdediging van Club Brugge wordt hier even flink te kijk gezet ?

2-0 voor Benfica ??#ZiggoSport #UCL #SLBBRU pic.twitter.com/BnDVikonrm — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) March 7, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and Ziggo Sport