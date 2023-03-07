Video: Hilarious moment as Jorginho spots Arsenal star doing driving lesson

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Gabriel Jesus has been in England since 2017 but is only getting around to doing his driving lessons now, and his Arsenal teammate Jorginho spotted him mid-lesson recently. 

Everyone remembers doing their first driving lessons and the fear of being spotted by your mates mid-lesson and that is what happened to Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus recently as the Brazilian was caught by Jorginho.

What makes it worse for the 25-year-old, is that the Italy international put the interaction on social media but the former Man City star seemed to see the funny side of it all.

More Stories / Latest News
GIF – Virgil van Dijk’s epic reaction after Mo Salah’s record-breaking Liverpool goal
Man United’s Weghorst digs himself a deeper hole over regrettable decision at Anfield
Club Brugge attacker looking for ‘next step’ after Leeds United interest
More Stories Gabriel Jesus Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.