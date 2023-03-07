Video: Jamie Carragher can’t resist epic trolling of ex-Man United star Schmeichel

Not content with really getting under Gary Neville’s skin, ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher’s trolling of Manchester United after their 7-0 defeat has scaled new heights after an interaction with ex-Man United goalkeeping legend, Peter Schmeichel.

On punditry duties for CBS Sports, Carragher firstly resorted to having a can of 7-Up placed right in front of him for all to see.

Schmeichel, mercifully, wasn’t able to see that given he was at Stamford Bridge, however, Carra couldn’t resist a little wind up, including the number seven as much as possible!

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo