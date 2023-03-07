Video: Kai Havertz’s sensational disallowed goal vs Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea are 1-0 ahead at halftime in their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund but it could have been more had they taken their chances, whilst the Blues also had a stunner from Kai Havertz disallowed.

Graham Potter’s side have created multiple chances and the goal eventually came through Raheem Sterling just before halftime.

Minutes before though, Kai Havertz scored a stunner but it was disallowed after Sterling was deemed offside in the build-up. The strike was a beauty and it was a shame to see it chalked off.

