Video: Kai Havertz’s sensational disallowed goal vs Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea are 1-0 ahead at halftime in their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund but it could have been more had they taken their chances, whilst the Blues also had a stunner from Kai Havertz disallowed.
Graham Potter’s side have created multiple chances and the goal eventually came through Raheem Sterling just before halftime.
Minutes before though, Kai Havertz scored a stunner but it was disallowed after Sterling was deemed offside in the build-up. The strike was a beauty and it was a shame to see it chalked off.
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Dortmund (Havertz) #CHEBVB pic.twitter.com/jKq4gOjqMQ
— The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) March 7, 2023
O M G this Havertz offside goal#CHEBVB #ChampionsLeague
pic.twitter.com/HBWmeWgOnS
— Halftime Football (@halftimefooty) March 7, 2023
Footage courtesy of beIN Sports