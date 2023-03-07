Video: Mark Goldbridge unhappy with ‘tasteless’ criticism of Man United star

Sunday’s 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool was a day to forget for Manchester United’s players, supporters and staff, but one social media personality believes the criticism of one player in particular went too far.

Mark Goldbridge has made a name for himself on YouTube and social media with his outspoken views on the Old Trafford outfit, but he didn’t like the criticism that was levelled at United captain, Bruno Fernandes, in the aftermath of that shocking defeat.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jamie Carragher can’t resist epic trolling of ex-Man United star Schmeichel Video: Havertz slams home re-taken penalty after hugely controversial VAR decision Exclusive: PSG confident on Messi deal, why Firmino is leaving Liverpool + what next for Brighton duo? – Ben Jacobs

Whilst agreeing that the Portuguese is petulant and also played poorly at Anfield, Goldbridge clearly felt that things took a nasty turn on this occasion.