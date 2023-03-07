Video: Mark Goldbridge unhappy with ‘tasteless’ criticism of Man United star

Sunday’s 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool was a day to forget for Manchester United’s players, supporters and staff, but one social media personality believes the criticism of one player in particular went too far.
Mark Goldbridge has made a name for himself on YouTube and social media with his outspoken views on the Old Trafford outfit, but he didn’t like the criticism that was levelled at United captain, Bruno Fernandes, in the aftermath of that shocking defeat.
Whilst agreeing that the Portuguese is petulant and also played poorly at Anfield, Goldbridge clearly felt that things took a nasty turn on this occasion.
“I found that really tasteless!” ?
“Fernandes is petulant, but it’s a reflection of how much he cares. It was a collective.”
?? @MarkGoldbridge blasts #MUFC fans & pundits for singling out Fernandes v #LFC. pic.twitter.com/a5uprBxH5S
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 7, 2023