Video: Raheem Sterling thumps Chelsea into the lead in must win Champions League tie

Chelsea FC
Posted by

As Chelsea were heading into half-time of their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund and the score frustratingly at 0-0, the much-maligned Raheem Sterling thumped them into a priceless second-leg lead.

The England international had already scuffed his first attempt before composing himself and lashing home to send the Stamford Bridge faithful wild.

More Stories / Latest News
Richard Keys doubles down on controversial Haaland and Nunez prediction
Video: Chelsea fans will wonder how the ball stayed out as Kai Havertz hits the post
Wrong decision for 23-year-old who’s “finding it difficult” after turning down Liverpool

It was a just reward for Graham Potter’s Chelsea who had been lively throughout the opening 45, with Joao Felix going close and Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out for offside.

The goal keeps the tie delicately poised at one apiece (after Dortmund’s 1-0 first leg victory) with 45 minutes left.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Graham Potter Kai Havertz Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.