Video: Raheem Sterling thumps Chelsea into the lead in must win Champions League tie

As Chelsea were heading into half-time of their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund and the score frustratingly at 0-0, the much-maligned Raheem Sterling thumped them into a priceless second-leg lead.

The England international had already scuffed his first attempt before composing himself and lashing home to send the Stamford Bridge faithful wild.

It was a just reward for Graham Potter’s Chelsea who had been lively throughout the opening 45, with Joao Felix going close and Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out for offside.

The goal keeps the tie delicately poised at one apiece (after Dortmund’s 1-0 first leg victory) with 45 minutes left.

Raheem Sterling levels the tie for Chelsea!! ? A goal had been coming… a huge second half awaits these two! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/1Hjx5LCfAe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2023

RAHEEM STERLING LIFTS THE ROOF OFF OF STAMFORD BRIDGE! ? pic.twitter.com/qB6i64wOD8 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2023

