Video: Raheem Sterling thumps Chelsea into the lead in must win Champions League tie

As Chelsea were heading into half-time of their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund and the score frustratingly at 0-0, the much-maligned Raheem Sterling thumped them into a priceless second-leg lead.
The England international had already scuffed his first attempt before composing himself and lashing home to send the Stamford Bridge faithful wild.
It was a just reward for Graham Potter’s Chelsea who had been lively throughout the opening 45, with Joao Felix going close and Kai Havertz having a goal ruled out for offside.
The goal keeps the tie delicately poised at one apiece (after Dortmund’s 1-0 first leg victory) with 45 minutes left.
