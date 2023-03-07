Video: Special moment for Chris Kamara as he receives MBE at Windsor Castle

He’s better known as one of the faces of Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports thanks to his incredible commentary gaffes that have gone viral, however, Tuesday was a more serious and special moment for Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara as he received an MBE.

Presented to him by William, the Prince of Wales, the honour was bestowed upon him for his services to football, racism charity according to Teeside Live.

In recent months, the hugely popular broadcaster has suffered a speech impediment known as Apraxia that makes it difficult for him to speak and which ended his association with Sky Sports.

As the video below shows he looked as proud as punch, and the moment will surely be the equal of any he had in his football career.

"I try to help as many charities as possible" Football legend Chris Kamara receives his MBE at Windsor Castle ?? pic.twitter.com/YrtuWNjam9 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) March 7, 2023

Pictures from the Press Association/Sun Football.