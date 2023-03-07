Video: Special moment for Chris Kamara as he receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Posted by

He’s better known as one of the faces of Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports thanks to his incredible commentary gaffes that have gone viral, however, Tuesday was a more serious and special moment for Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara as he received an MBE.

Presented to him by William, the Prince of Wales, the honour was bestowed upon him for his services to football, racism charity according to Teeside Live.

In recent months, the hugely popular broadcaster has suffered a speech impediment known as Apraxia that makes it difficult for him to speak and which ended his association with Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Reliable German reporter states that Liverpool are interested in bringing €110m target to Anfield
Revealed: Four potential transfer destinations for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino
Newcastle United considering transfer move for in-form Arsenal attacker

As the video below shows he looked as proud as punch, and the moment will surely be the equal of any he had in his football career.

Pictures from the Press Association/Sun Football.

More Stories Chris Kamara Jeff Stelling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.