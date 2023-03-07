Video: Wout Weghorst’s behaviour in Anfield tunnel will not please Man United fans

Man United were the victims of one of the most embarrassing results in English football history on Sunday as the Red Devils were hammered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

The large defeat was the club’s worst in the Premier League era and has now been printed in the history books for both sets of fans to never forget. However, did the behaviour of new Man United signing Wout Weghorst before the clash jinx the result?

The Dutch international was spotted touching the “This is Anfield” sign as the players walked out before the match and this is normally reserved for Liverpool players only.

Whether this somehow jinxed his team or not, this will not go down well with many Man United fans and the clip can be seen below.