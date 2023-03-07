West Ham make managerial contract offer to a very special candidate

It seems that David Moyes is on borrowed time at West Ham United, and a wretched 4-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend will have done little to assuage those who doubt he’s still the right man to lead the Hammers in the future.

Not so long ago, the east London outfit were flying high in the Premier League and doing well in Europe, but so far in 2022/23, they’ve looked more like the West Ham that the Scot was sacked from first time around.

At the time of writing, the club have just 23 points from 25 games, leaving them just a point off of the relegation places.

With fixtures still to come against Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle amongst others, things aren’t looking great for a team that have won just six games all season and scored only 23 goals in that time per the official Premier League website, the third worst output in the division.

It’s perhaps with all of that in mind that La Roma, cited by The Sun, note that West Ham have made a concrete offer to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Premier League.

The English top-flight is much the poorer without the ‘Special One’s’ antics, though it appears, for now at least, that he’ll be staying in the Italian, rather than English, capital.

The report goes on to say that Mourinho is flattered by the approach, but he will only consider it if Roma make it clear that they no longer want him.