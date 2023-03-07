There aren’t too many players that would turn down the overtures of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, but one 23-year-old did just that recently and is probably regretting his decision at this point.

Things haven’t really worked out for Aurelien Tchouameni at Real Madrid, where he has no goals and just two assists in his 19 appearances for Los Blancos (five as sub) per WhoScored.

He hasn’t imposed his enviable talent on La Liga since his £83.5m move to the Spanish giants, and even though the Reds haven’t had the best of seasons themselves, the French youngster would surely have had more minutes on the pitch than he’s found at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti.

He’s not quite a shadow of his former self at this point but his confidence is definitely shot to pieces.

Spanish daily, AS, even suggest that ‘something is wrong’ with the player, and he is absolutely ‘finding it difficult’ in the Spanish capital.

Given that Liverpool were first in the queue for his services, a fact that the player admitted to Le Parisien, it’s a shame for all parties in hindsight that a deal couldn’t be done.

As with so many other players, however, once Real Madrid come calling, there’s generally little chance for anyone else to get a look in.

At his age though Tchouameni needs to be playing games and not watching from the stands.